As per 1 August 2017 the face value of the shares in Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S will be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed. Further, the share capital will be reduced.



ISIN: DK0010247014 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN: DK0060868966 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: AaB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 266,667,480 shares each bearing a face value of DKK 0.25 (DKK 66,666,870) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reduction of share DKK 70 capital: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after changes: 333,334 shares each bearing a face value of DKK 200 (DKK 66,666,800) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 200 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AAB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3307 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



