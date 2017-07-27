

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT DoCoMo (DCM) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the three months ended June 30, 2017 decreased by 16.9 billion yen to 189.9 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year.



Operating income for the quarter decreased by 21.0 billion yen to 278.3 billion yen in the prior year.



Operating revenues increased by 28.0 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 1.14 trillion yen. This was mainly due to an increase in optical-fiber broadband service revenues due to growth in the number of 'docomo Hikari' users as well as the recovery of mobile communications services revenues as a result of growth in packet consumption and a decrease in the negative impact of the 'Monthly Support' discount program, despite the negative impact from our various billing initiatives implemented for the purpose of enhancing returns to our customers, due mainly to our provision of lower cost services.



Operating revenues for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 are estimated to increase by 165.4 billion yen from the previous fiscal year to 4.75 trillion yen.



Operating income for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 is estimated to be 960.0 billion yen, an increase of 15.3 billion yen from the previous fiscal year.



