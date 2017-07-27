

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT.L) Thursday reported that its profit before tax for the six-month period rose 80 percent to 99.2 million pounds, driven by reduced exceptional charges. Earnings per share surged 104 percent to 31.8 pence from 15.6 pence last year.



On an underlying basis, profit before tax was up 12 percent to 100.1 million pounds, and earnings per share grew 12 percent to 31.9 pence from 28.4 pence last year.



Total revenue for the half year rose 11 percent to 689.9 million pounds. Organic revenue growth was 3 percent, reflecting strong retention and new client wins.



In addition, the Board declared an increased interim dividend of 12.2 pence per share, which will be paid on October 3 2017, to shareholders on the register at August 25 2017.



