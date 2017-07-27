

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Land Securities Group Plc. (LAND.L) said it has sold its share of 20 Fenchurch Street, EC3M for 641 million pounds and proposes to return 475 million pounds to shareholders.



Landsec said it has exchanged contracts to sell its 50 percent stake in 20 Fenchurch Street, EC3M to LKK Health Products Group Limited or LKKHPG for a headline price of 641.3 million pounds.



LKKHPG will also acquire Canary Wharf Group's 50 percent stake in the building, bringing the total headline price to 1,282.5 million pounds, reflecting a net initial yield to the purchaser of 3.4 percent. Completion is expected to take place at the end of August and is unconditional.



20 Fenchurch Street was developed by a joint venture between Landsec and Canary Wharf Group in 2010, completed in 2014 and comprises 671,000 square feet of office space on 34 floors in the City of London's insurance district.



After costs of sale, the top up of unexpired rent free periods and other commitments, Landsec expects to receive 634.5 million pounds in net proceeds.



Landsec intends to return approximately 475 million pounds to shareholders in the form of a payment of 60 pence per share, which would be accompanied by a share consolidation.



The payment and share consolidation is subject to shareholder approval, which is expected to be sought in late September 2017. The balance of the proceeds will initially be used by the company to repay short term debt, pending redeployment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX