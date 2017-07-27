

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 26-July-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,147,147.94 11.2201



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,734,093.44 15.1319



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 829,302.36 18.3669



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,001,079.27 17.3348



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 26/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 775000 USD 7,941,806.33 10.2475



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 3650000 USD 37,401,474.47 10.247



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,908,276.91 12.7423



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 292,721.41 13.9391



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,183,299.34 16.5265



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 421000 EUR 7,025,067.97 16.6866



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,569,576.73 11.2105



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 55,223,275.34 17.1501



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,219,293.12 18.9894



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,461,215.16 17.4803



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,560,220.15 14.7191



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 26/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 308,223.88 14.6773



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,324,383.12 15.9564



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,308,140.16 18.1686



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,265,911.41 16.0703



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,774,308.74 10.2336



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,245,985.85 17.7973



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 26/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 303,361.44 18.9601



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,823,636.93 19.2945



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 26/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,332,464.26 17.7731



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,332,318.05 17.7724



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 26/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,532,544.03 13.4578



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,473,836.61 18.1704



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,348,321.34 15.5546



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,311,610.79 10.5192



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,314,534.49 18.4358



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 174,411,324.36 15.5032



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 248,606.83 16.5738



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,523,773.50 5.6365



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 40,105,924.09 18.6974



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,037,385.25 15.9598



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,842,199.34 14.1708



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,591,729.97 17.7516



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 26/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 305,456.11 19.091



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,761,704.00 19.2908



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,390,687.57 19.3973



