

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc fell to nearly a 1-1/2-year low of 1.1191 against the euro and a 9-day low of 1.2543 against the pound, from early highs of 1.1149 and 1.2452, respectively.



Against the yen, the franc dropped to 116.52 from an early high of 116.98.



The franc edged down to 0.9548 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 2-day high of 0.9490.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.12 against the euro, 1.26 against the pound, 115.00 against the yen and 0.96 against the greenback.



