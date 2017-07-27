

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwanese telecom services company Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) Thursday reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to stockholders of the parent decreased 5.6 percent to NT$10.45 billion from NT$11.06 billion last year.



Earnings per share were NT$1.35, down 5.6 percent from NT$1.43.



Income from operations decreased 4.3 percent to NT$12.32 billion and operating margin was 22.1 percent, down from 22.9 percent in the same period of 2016. EBITDA decreased 3.1 percent to NT$20.35 billion, and EBITDA margin fell to 36.54 percent from 37.35 percent a year ago.



Chunghwa Telecom's total revenues for the second quarter decreased 0.9 percent to NT$55.67 billion from NT$56.20 billion a year ago.



Mobile communications revenue increased 1.2 percent and Internet business revenue increased 4.4 percent, offset by 7.4 percent drop in domestic fixed revenue.



As of June 30sth, 2017, Chunghwa Telecom had 10.72 million mobile subscribers, representing a 1.4 percent year-over-year decrease.



