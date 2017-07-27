Global Bakery Ingredients Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Increasing Demand for Packaged Foods

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Some of the prominent trends that the Global Bakery Ingredients market is witnessing include rapid urbanization & changing lifestyle habits, increasing demand for packaged foods, and raising demand from emerging economies.

Based on ingredients type the market is categorized into baking powder, baking soda, emulsifiers, colors and flavors, bases and mixes, enzymes, mold inhibitors, leavening agents, functional blends, oils and shortenings, yeast, sweeteners, starch, preservatives, and other ingredients types. By application the market is segmented by pizza & buns, rolls and pies, torts, breads, cakes and pasteries, cookies and biscuits, bagels & donuts, and other applications.

Rapid urbanization & changing lifestyle habits



Increasing demand for packaged foods



Rising demand from emerging economies

Companies Mentioned



Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Associated British Foods (ABF)

Bakels

Cargill Inc

Corbion N.V

Danisco

Dawn Foods Ltd

IFFCO Ingredients Solution

Ingredion

Kerry Group

Novozymes

Puratos

Royal DSM

Tate & lyle

Taura Natural Ingredients



