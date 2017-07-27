Amido Launches New "Readiness Assessment" Service as Organisations Fear Impending GDPR Deadline

LONDON, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Amido launches new GDPR Readiness Assessment service as 32% of marketers do not believe their organisations will be ready by 25th May 2018

With less than a year to go until the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into force across the European Union, nearly a third of UK organisations fear they will not be compliant in time.

Independent technical consultancy, Amido, has launched a new service to tackle these concerns, with their tailored GDPR Readiness Assessment designed to help mitigate the risks of one of the most significant regulation changes affecting customer data to date.

Born out of a need to strengthen privacy in an ever-changing technology landscape, GDPR intends to unify data privacy approaches across all member states through tighter restrictions on what personal information can be used, enforcing the provision of appropriate consent, as well as further improving clarity in terms of the rights of the individual. However, with tough fines for non-compliance of up to either 4% global revenue or €20m, whichever is greater, organisations are getting increasingly concerned with the impending deadline.

Amido's Readiness Assessment is designed to help organisations evaluate high risk areas that need immediate attention including business activity, current technology, governance and process, as well as any existing GDPR plans and ongoing digital transformation projects. Through a series of tailored workshops, Amido's senior consultants will help you to capture the current as-is state and methods, as well as identify and assist in the prioritisation of any gaps that need future consideration and remediation.

Chris Gray, Technical Director of Amido, adds, "There is a natural synergy between our technical expertise and GDPR preparation. One major and critical element of GDPR is the identification and management of customers, as well as their privacy preferences. Management of these preferences naturally aligns as an extension of identity and access management (IAM) of customer data, to additionally incorporate consent so that it becomes consent, identity and access management instead. Our new readiness assessment will help organisations to create and manage a consent profile and to tie that into their customer's identity, ensuring they are ready for GDPR as well as helping them get closer to their customers."

As experts in Identity and Access Management, Amido have worked with the likes of ASOS, Channel 4, global financial services organisations and public-sector bodies to ensure their technology utilises and protects customer data. The new readiness assessment service will be integral in supporting organisations striving to be ahead of the game with just ten months to go until the GDPR comes into effect.

About Amido

Amido is a technical consultancy specialising in assembling and integrating proven cloud technologies to improve customer data management. We work with brands like ASOS, CBRE and Channel 5 to remove friction from their customer's online and mobile experience to drive revenue and engagement. From social sign-in to smart content delivery and smooth transactions, we help brands build loyalty through customer recognition by bridging systems in a powerful and unique way, yielding real-time results for brands and their customers. Our passion is finding the right strategic mix of technology to give your company a competitive edge and your customers the best experience possible. For more information, please see https://www.amido.com .

Amido is ranked 12th in The Sunday Times Lloyds SME Export Track 100 league table, the UK's top 100 SMEs with the fastest-growing international sales.