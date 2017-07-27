The Exchange has decided to halt the trading in the paid subscription shares of Deflamo AB (publ) (DEFL BTA B, ISIN code SE0009973282, order book ID 138513) due to delisting. The trading will not be resumed.



Please note that the order book will be flushed.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Cecilia Olsson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.