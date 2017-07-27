

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allied Irish Banks Plc (AIBYY.PK, ALBK.L) reported that its first-half pre-tax profit was 761 million euros, down 25 percent from 1.02 billion euros a year ago.



Profit for the period after taxation from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent declined to 652 million euros from 823 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 23.3 cents, compared to 29.6 cents last year.



Net interest income for the period rose 14 percent to 1.08 billion euros, while other income grew 53 percent to 459 million euros.



The company said that it has returned a total of 10.2 billion euros to the State, including the proceeds from the recent IPO and 250 million euros ordinary dividend payment.



