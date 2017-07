Ashtead Group plc

27th July 2017

Director Update

Ashtead Group plc announces that Suzanne Wood will be appointed as a non-executive director of

RELX NV and RELX PLC with effect from 26 September 2017, subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting of RELX NV to be held on that day.

Suzanne will also be appointed a non-executive director of RELX Group plc.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw 0207 726 9700