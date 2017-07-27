Den 7 juni 2017 observationsnoterades aktierna i DGC One AB ("Bolaget") med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från EQT genom DGC One Holding AB. Den 27 juli 2017 offentliggjorde EQT ett pressmeddelande med information om att erbjudandet har accepterats av aktieägare i sådan utsträckning att DGC One Holding AB äger och kontrollerar mer 90 procent av utestående aktier i Bolaget och att erbjudandet avslutats.



Den 20 juli 2017 inkom Bolaget med en ansökan till Nasdaq Stockholm AB om avnotering från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 20 juli 2017 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget ansökt om avnotering.



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera sitt beslut att aktierna i DGC One AB (publ) (DGC, ISIN-kod SE0002571539, orderboks-ID 56154) ska observationsnoteras.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Nils Fredrik Dehlin eller Cecilia Olsson på telefon 08-405 60 00.



On June 7, 2017, the shares in DGC One AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public offer from EQT through DGC One Holding AB. On July 27, 2017, EQT published a press release with information that the offer had been accepted to an extent that DGC One Holding AB owns and holds more than 90 percent of the outstanding shares in the Company and that the offer was declared closed.



On July 20, 2017, the Company submitted an application to Nasdaq Stockholm AB regarding delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm. On July 20, 2017, the Company published a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision that the shares in DGC One AB (publ) (DGC, ISIN code SE0002571539, order book ID 56154) shall be given observation status.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nils Fredrik Dehlin or Cecilia Olsson, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.