In August 2017, Nykredit/Totalkredit will hold refinancing auctions of floating-rate bonds.



The refinancing principles are as follows:



-- SIN LU1120567851 will be refinanced in DK000951498-6. ISIN DK000951498-6 will be offered at a price of 100.20. Based on the offer price, bids must be made in terms of the reference rate spread used for the regular coupon fixing.



-- ISIN DK000979651-8 will be refinanced in DK000951471-3. ISIN DK000951471-3 will be offered at a price of 100.20. Based on the offer price, bids must be made in terms of the reference rate spread used for the regular coupon fixing.



-- ISIN LU1120567695 will be refinanced in DK000951072-9. ISIN DK000951072-9 will be offered according to the "refinancing price" principle. At the auction, bids must be made in terms of a price based on the existing coupon and reference rate spread.



Contact Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Kim Brodersen, tel +45 44 55 24 21.



