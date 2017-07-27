Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2017) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTCBB: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SRJ" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has acquired a 100 percent interest in a gold prospect located in the Golden Triangle Gold District in British Columbia. This new prospect directly borders GT Gold's Tatogga Lake Prospect. This now brings Spearmint's gold prospects in this world class mining district to 3 separate prospects.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We are continuing to build a solid portfolio of BC gold prospects. We now have a sizable footprint bordering GT Gold's Tatogga Lake Gold Prospect that was the area of the impressive gold intercepts of 13.03g/t Au over 10.67metres. These 3 new gold prospects, together with our Gold Mountain gold prospects near the town of Wells, BC, gives Spearmint a strong portfolio of BC gold prospects. We are formulating plans to start work programs in the near future. We are very optimistic about the renewed focus that BC has seen and we plan to be a part of this renewed global focus."

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@spearmintresources.ca. These new prospects were acquired via MTonline and consist of 983 contiguous acres.

Contact Information

Tel: 1604646-6903

www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"

President

Spearmint Resources Inc.

