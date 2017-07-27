Food Automation Market Worth 12.26 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Food Automation Marketby Type (Motor Controls, Discrete controllers & visualization, rotary & linear products), Function (Palletizing, Sorting & Grading, Picking & Placing, Processing), Application (Dairy, Bakery), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Global Food Automation Market is projected to reach USD 12.26 Billion by 2022 in terms of value, at a CAGR of 6.90% from 2017 to 2022. The global Food Automation Market is expanding with considerable growth potential over the next five years. The growth of this market can be attributed to the inclination of consumers towards processed and ready to eat foods, technological advancements in automation, and stringent international food safety regulations.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse60 Market Data Tables and35 Figures spread through153 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Food Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-automation-market-139605719.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Motors & generators type estimated to be the largest segment in 2017

The motors & generators segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the Food Automation Market in 2017. Motors & generators are experiencing steady demand in industrialized countries and occupy a significant share in the Food Automation Market especially in the European region. The motors & generators segment is mainly driven by their multi-functional nature. The increasing significance of motors in motion control applications involving high-pressure wash-down and high torque applications with precise motion control has greatly enhanced their functionality. Smooth and efficient functioning of systems is promoted by using generators in the food industry. It is also coupled with the increasing awareness about the efficient energy management benefits of generators. The presence of broad spectrum of high-performance motors such as servo motors, stepper motors, gear motors, AC motors, and direct drive motors to suit the various sectors of the food industry are offered by leading food automation manufacturers.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=139605719

Beverages is estimated to be the largest segment in 2017

The beverages segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the Food Automation Market, in terms of value, in 2017. The rising criticality of processes in the production of beverages, continuous developments, and new product launches in the beverages market are boosting the growth of the Food Automation Market in the beverages industry. Complete vertical integration of beverage production processes is achieved by adopting process automation solutions. Optimization of value chain from the procurement of raw materials through production to finished products is facilitated by synchronization from incorporating automated processes.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=139605719

Europe is estimated to be the most lucrative market for food automation

In 2017, the European market is estimated to hold a significant share in the global Food Automation Market. The major drivers for this significant share is the increasing processed food market in Western Europe and developing regions, such as Eastern Europe, are expected to witness significant growth in the processed food & beverage market, which positively impacts the equipment sector and boosts the market growth. The European market is driven by countries such as Germany, Italy, and France.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as the Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), and Schneider Electric SE (France). Other players include Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), GEA Group (Germany), Fortive Corporation (U.S.), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Rexnord Corporation (U.S.), Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), and Nord Drivesystems (Germany).

Browse related reports:

Food Processing Equipment Market by Type (Thermal, Cutting & Peeling, Extraction, Mixer, Blender & Homogenizer), by Application, by End Product Form, by Mode of Operation (Automatic, Semi-automatic), and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-processing-equipment-market-121668697.html

Food Robotics Market by Type, Application (Palletizing, Packaging, Repackaging, Pick & Place, Processing), Payload (Low, Medium, Heavy) & Region - Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-robotics-market-205881873.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets