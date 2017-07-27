Around 3,909 MW of solar was assigned in yesterday's auction. This is 400 MW more than what Spanish solar association UNEF had estimated in its provisional forecast.

The Spanish Ministry of Energy, Tourism and the Digital Agenda has announced in a press release that it has allocated 5,037 MW of renewable energy generation capacity in the auction it held on Wednesday. Of this capacity, the ministry specified, 3,909 MW is for large-scale solar power plants, while another 1,128 MW will come from wind power projects.

As for the allocated solar power, this is around 400 MW higher than the 3.5 GW that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...