The "Private-label Food and Beverage Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The private-label food and beverages market in the Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Private-label Food and Beverages Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in product innovations. The food and beverage market is growing steadily as customers' demands and choices are changing very rapidly. The major brands in the grocery retail market are not very different in terms of quality from premium private labels. However, the major national and international brands are priced slightly higher. Retailers aim to introduce technologically advanced products in terms of premium quality and packaging of private-label food and beverages, to satisfy the requirements of the customers.
Key vendors
- Carrefour
- EDEKA
- REWE Group
- Schwarz
- Tesco
Other prominent vendors
- Auchan Holding
- Aldi Stores
- Ahold Delhaize
- Co-operative Group
- E.Leclerc
- Intermarché
- Sainsbury's
- METRO
- Walmart Stores
- Wm Morrison Supermarkets
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
PART 08: Key leading countries
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
