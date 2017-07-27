The "Private-label Food and Beverage Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The private-label food and beverages market in the Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Private-label Food and Beverages Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in product innovations. The food and beverage market is growing steadily as customers' demands and choices are changing very rapidly. The major brands in the grocery retail market are not very different in terms of quality from premium private labels. However, the major national and international brands are priced slightly higher. Retailers aim to introduce technologically advanced products in terms of premium quality and packaging of private-label food and beverages, to satisfy the requirements of the customers.

Key vendors

Carrefour

EDEKA

REWE Group

Schwarz

Tesco



Other prominent vendors

Auchan Holding

Aldi Stores

Ahold Delhaize

Co-operative Group

E.Leclerc

Intermarché

Sainsbury's

METRO

Walmart Stores

Wm Morrison Supermarkets



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/73zdff/privatelabel

