

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell on Thursday as a slew of earnings updates fell short of expectations on one of the busiest day of the earnings season.



Investors ignored survey data from market research group GfK, which showed that German consumer confidence is set to strengthen in August. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to 10.8 from 10.6 in July.



The benchmark DAX was down 70 points or 0.57 percent at 12,235 in late opening deals after closing 0.3 percent higher the previous day.



BASF shares fell 1.7 percent. The company said its earnings growth will slow down over the rest of the year on account of slower expansion in its chemicals division and a weaker dollar.



Drug and pesticides maker Bayer lost 3 percent after lowering its annual sales guidance.



Deutsche Bank shares tumbled 3.7 percent. The lender reported a 10 percent decline in second-quarter revenue owing to a negative impact from the tightening of spreads on its own debt.



Deutsche Boerse slumped 4.1 percent on reporting a 4 percent drop in second-quarter profits.



Volkswagen dropped 1.4 percent despite the automaker raising its revenue guidance for 2017.



On the positive side, Allianz rallied 1.4 percent after the insurer reported solid second-quarter earnings and sounded confident of hitting its full-year targets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX