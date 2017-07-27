Biologics Safety Testing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.2% to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2022: Increase in the Number of New Drug Launches

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Biologics Safety Testing Market by Product, Test, Application - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The biologics safety testing market is expected to reach USD 4.90 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.75 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2017 to 2022. Growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry driven by government support in both industries, the positive trend of R&D investment in the life sciences industry and an increase in the number of new drug launches are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

On the basis of products and services, the global market is segmented into kits & reagents, services, and instruments. The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the products segment. This growth can be attributed to the regular and repeated purchase of kits & reagents as compared to instruments.

On the basis of applications, the global market is segmented into vaccine and therapeutics development; blood and blood-related products testing; cellular and gene therapy; tissue and tissue-related products testing, and stem cell research.The vaccine and therapeutics development segment holds the largest share in the market. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increase in initiatives for immunization, increase company investment in vaccines development and the rising prevalence of diseases.

While North America holds the largest share of the market in 2016 followed by Europe, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies like China and India; large population; growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry; and growth in the outsourcing industry in this region are key factors driving the high growth of this regional segment.

Companies Mentioned



Avance Biosciences Inc.

Biomérieux Sa

Bsl Bioservice Scientific Laboratories Munich GmbH

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Clean Cells

Cytovance Biologics

Eurofins Scientific Se

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genscript

Gibraltar Laboratories

Invivogen

Lonza Group Ltd

Merck KGaA

Neopharm Labs Inc.

North American Science Associates Inc.

Pace Analytical Services Inc.

Promocell GmbH

SGS S.A.

Sartorius AG

Source Bioscience

Sterigenics International LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Toxikon Corporation

Virusure GmbH

Wuxi Apptec

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Biologics Safety Testing Market: Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Biologics Safety Testing Market, By Product and Service



7 Biologics Safety Testing Market, By Test Type



8 Biologics Safety Testing Market, By Application



9 Biologics Safety Testing Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



