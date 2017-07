DJ Fingrid Group's Half-year report 1 January - 30 June 2017

Helsinki, Finland, 2017-07-27 11:15 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fingrid Oyj Half-year report 27 July 2017 at 12:15 EET Fingrid's consolidated financial statements have been drawn up in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This Half-year report has been drawn up in accordance with the IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting standard and complies with the same accounting principles as those presented in the Group's 2016 financial statements. This Half-year report is unaudited. Unless otherwise indicated, the figures in parentheses refer to the same period of the previous year. Graphs can be seen in the PDF attachment to the Jan-Jun Half-year report. Fingrid is responsible for electricity transmission in Finland's nationwide grid, which Fingrid owns and which is an integral part of the power system in Finland. The transmission grid is the high-voltage trunk network which covers all of Finland. Major power plants, industrial plants and electricity distribution networks are connected to the grid. Finland's main grid is part of the Nordic power system, which is connected to the systems of Central Europe, Russia and Estonia. Fingrid is in charge of grid operation, and for the planning and monitoring of grid operation, as well as for maintaining and developing the system. An additional task is to participate in work carried out by ENTSO-E, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity, and in preparing European market and operational codes as well as network planning. Fingrid offers grid, cross-border transmission and balance services to its contract customers: electricity producers, network operators and the industry. Fingrid serves the electricity market by maintaining adequate electricity transmission capacity, by removing bottlenecks cross-border transmission links and by providing market data. Fingrid's turnover is made up of the service charges it collects for its services and from the revenue received from the sale of imbalance and balancing power. *KEY FIGURES* *1-6/17* *1-6/16* *change *1-12/16* %* Turnover MEUR 326.1 297.3 9.7 586.1 Capital MEUR 58.3 75.4 -22.7 146.7 expenditure, gross - of turnover % 17.9 25.4 25.0 Salaries and MEUR 12.1 11.5 4.8 22.7 bonuses, total Operating profit MEUR 107.2 90.1 19.1 156.6 excluding the change in the fair value of derivatives - of turnover % 32.9 30.3 26.7 Operating profit MEUR 103.7 100.4 3.3 192.0 - of turnover % 31.8 33.8 32.8 Profit before MEUR 92.5 96.7 -4.4 173.9 taxes - of turnover % 28.4 32.5 29.7 Profit for the MEUR 73.9 77.4 -4.5 138.7 period Comprehensive MEUR 74.1 80.5 -8.0 144.8 income for the period Net cash flow MEUR 85.8 73.7 16.4 93.6 from operations, after capital expenditure Equity ratio % 35.7 33.5 36.4 Interest-bearing MEUR 1,039.7 1,041.0 -0.1 1,028.0 net borrowings Net gearing 1.4 1.5 1.3 Earnings per € 22,229.41 23,285.31 -4.5 41,706.12 share Dividend, Series € 37,536.09 A shares Dividend, Series € 16,038.49 B shares Equity per share € 223,112.96 210,971.41 5.8 230,300.55 Dividend payout % 90.0 ratio, A shares Dividend payout % 38.5 ratio, B shares Number of shares - Series A qty 2,078 2,078 2,078 shares - Series B qty 1,247 1,247 1,247 shares Total qty 3,325 3,325 3,325 *CEO Jukka Ruusunen: -Significant national and cross-national measures in the energy industry-* -In financial terms, Fingrid's first half of 2017 overall has been as expected and the company's finances are on a stable footing. We have succeeded well in our mission: the reliability of electricity transmission has been excellent and there were no major disturbances in our grid during the first half of 2017. With the winter being mild, sufficient electricity supply was not in jeopardy at any point. Peak electricity consumption was reached on 5 January 2017, reaching 14,300 MWh/h. Because of the market situation, the transmission connections with our neighbouring countries brought in more electricity to Finland than ever before. The new import record is 4,750 MWh/h. In May, we found ourselves faced with a new situation yet again: there was too much electricity production in relation to consumption in Finland. The markets functioned, and the price of electricity on the balancing power markets for a four-hour period was negative €-1,000/MWh and for a two-hour period €-500/MWh. These are the all-time lowest imbalance power prices in Finland. Electricity consumers were paid for increased electricity consumption. Jorma Ollila's report for the Nordic Council on the development of Nordic energy co-operation was published in June. The report is based on the co-ordination of energy policies and well-functioning electricity markets, and it steers the development of Nordic energy co-operation in the right direction. The transition to a green, carbon-free power system requires close regional co-operation and leveraging the markets. The proposals are based on well-functioning markets and on strengthening them. Functioning markets will play a key role in the transformation to a more environmentally friendly electricity system with a higher share of renewables. We have been very active and have presented measures to cost-effectively renew the electricity system to meet the needs of future generations. In the beginning of April, Fingrid published -Our Shared Journey - a roadmap towards achieving a green power system-, which, like Ollila's report, it contains similar initiatives and measures, as well as ongoing projects to develop the markets. Over the coming decade, we will implement several nationally significant investments in Finland's transmission grid. In co-operation with Sweden's TSO, we have launched the development of a third 400 kilovolt AC connection between Finland and Sweden. The project, which costs EUR 200 million, is due to be completed by 2025 at the latest. The connection will increase the transmission capacity between the two countries by 800 megawatts, representing an increase of 30 per cent from the current transmission capacity. Electricity produced in northern Finland and northern Sweden must be transferred to the south to serve the needs of industry and consumers. We have begun planning a north'south transmission connection, called the Forest Line, from Oulu to Pet?f¤j?f¤vesi. In addition to the above, we are preparing for the increased transmission needs between north and south by launching plans to double the -Lake Line- in eastern Finland. In addition to preparing for the future, major upgrades to the grid are under way: this year we will realise a total of 32 investment projects. At the start of May, we adopted joint balance settlement for the electricity markets of Finland, Sweden and Norway. Joint balance settlement strengthens the markets across national market borders and is a step closer to the deeper integration of the Nordic electricity markets. Cross-border co-operation in balance settlement is new in entire Europe. The balance settlement will be prepared in future by eSett Oy, which is jointly owned by the TSOs and operates out of Finland. The Swedish and Norwegian TSOs presented a proposal to the Danish and Finnish TSOs on a balance management model for developing the real-time markets in the Nordic countries. In Fingrid's view, it is unfortunate that the proposal, which will have an impact on Nordic TSO collaboration, was not prepared jointly by the TSOs. In our view, it is important that the key principles are prepared jointly by the key stakeholders. Our goal is to enable open, effective electricity markets based on fair principles in the best interest of the entire Baltic Sea region and all electricity market parties. We will continue the discussion with Nordic TSOs.- *Financial result* The Group's turnover in January-June was EUR 326,1 (297,3) million. Grid service income increased during the period under review to EUR220.2 (198.0) million, as a result of the change in grid pricing enacted at the start of the year. Other operating income totalled EUR 1,1 (8,3) million. Costs during January-June amounted to EUR 219.9 (215.5) million. Fingrid's congestion income from connections between Finland and Sweden decreased to EUR 10.4 (29.9) million. This is a consequence of the weakening hydrological situation in the Nordic countries and the rise in the Nordic price level following the strengthening price of coal, which has reduced the regional price differences between Finland and Sweden. Fingrid's congestion income from the links between Finland and Estonia amounted to EUR 0.1 (2.3)

million. In accordance with the regulation on congestion income, Fingrid has booked the congestion income it received during the reporting period to the Hirvisuo-Pyh?f¤selk?f¤ grid investment project, which supports the transmission of electricity from northern Sweden to Finland. Between January and June, electricity consumption totalled 43.5 (43.6) terawatt hours. Imbalance power sales amounted to EUR 85.0 (74.6) million. The growth in sales in largely due to the higher price of imbalance power. Cross-border transmission income from the connection between Finland and Russia remained at the previous year's level, i.e. EUR 10.8 (10.8) million. Imbalance power costs increased from the previous year's level to EUR 69.7 (58.2) million, mainly as a consequence of the rise in prices. Loss power costs amounted to EUR 21.2 (30.7) million. The declining loss power costs have been affected by the lower price of loss power procurement and the lower volume of loss power. At the end of June, approximately 105 (100) per cent of Fingrid's projected loss power procurement for the remainder of 2017 was hedged at an average price of EUR 31.1 (35.9) per megawatt hour. The cost of reserves to safeguard the grid's system security increased slightly to EUR 24.9 (24.1) million. The growth in reserve costs was affected by the procurement of automatic frequency regulating reserve, which was not activated at all during the first half of the previous year. Depreciation amounted to EUR 48.4 (48.2) million. Grid maintenance costs have remained nearly at the previous year's level, at EUR 9.6 (9.5) million. Personnel costs amounted to EUR 14.7 (14.3) million. *Turnover and other income, MEUR* *1-6/17* *1-6/16* *change %* Grid service income 220.2 198.0 11.2 Imbalance power sales 85.0 74.6 13.9 ITC income 3.9 7.9 -50.5 Cross-border transmission income 10.8 10.8 0.0 Peak load capacity income* 3.5 3.5 1.5 Other turnover 2.7 2.6 3.5 Other operating income 1.1 8.3 -86.9 *Turnover and other income total* *327.2* *305.6* *7.1* *Costs, MEUR* *1-6/17* *1-6/16* *change %* Purchase of imbalance power 69.7 58.2 19.8 Loss energy costs 21.2 30.7 -30.9 Depreciation 48.4 48.2 0.5 Cost of reserves 24.9 24.1 3.4 Personnel costs 14.7 14.3 3.0 Peak load capacity costs* 3.4 3.3 2.2 Maintenance costs 9.6 9.5 1.3 ITC charges 6.6 5.8 14.0 Other costs 21.4 21.5 -0.7 *Costs total* *219.9* *215.5* *2.0* *Operating pro**ï¬?**t, excl. the *107.2* *90.1* *19.1* change in the fair value of derivatives* *Consolidated operating profit, *103.7* *100.4* *3.3* IFRS* The Group's operating profit in the first half of the year was EUR 103,7 (100,4) million. Profit before taxes was EUR 92,5 (96,7) million. The differences from the corresponding period of the previous year are explained by changes in the market value of derivatives (EUR -23.3 million), and the growth in grid service income (EUR +22.2 million). Profit for the period was EUR 73,9 (77,4) million and comprehensive income was EUR 74,1 (80,5) million. The Group's net cash flow from operations, with net capital expenditure deducted, was EUR 85.8 (73.7) million during the review period. The equity to total assets ratio was 35.7 (33.5) per cent at the end of the review period. The Group's profit for the financial period is characterised by seasonal fluctuations, because the higher tariff on grid service income during the winter period is valid from the first day of December until the last day of February, in addition to which, electricity transmission is higher during the cold period in question, due to the higher consumption of electricity. Since much of the Group's operating profit for the review period is accumulated during the winter tariff months, the profit for the entire year cannot be directly estimated based on the profit from the period under review. *CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT *1 Jan - 30 *1 Jan - 30 *1 Jan - 31 OF COMPREHENSIVE June, 2017* June, 2016* Dec, 2016* INCOME* *MEUR* *MEUR* *MEUR* *TURNOVER* *326.1* *297.3* *586.1* Other operating income 1.1 8.3 12.7 Materials and services -124.7 -122.1 -248.4 Employee benefits -14.7 -14.3 -28.6 expenses Depreciation -48.4 -48.2 -99.2 Other operating -35.6 -20.6 -30.6 expenses *OPERATING PROFIT* *103.7* *100.4* *192.0* Finance income 0.3 0.4 0.7 Finance costs -12.4 -4.4 -19.4 Finance income and -12.1 -4.0 -18.7 costs Share of profit of 0.9 0.3 0.5 associated companies *PROFIT BEFORE TAXES* *92.5* *96.7* *173.9* Income taxes -18.5 -19.3 -35.2 *PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD* *73.9* *77.4* *138.7* *OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME* Items that may subsequently be transferred to profit or loss Cash flow hedges 3.6 7.2 Translation reserve 0.2 0.2 0.3 Available-for-sale 0.0 0.0 0.0 investments Taxes related to other 0.0 -0.7 -1.4 items in total comprehensive income *TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE *74.1* *80.5* *144.8* INCOME FOR THE PERIOD* *Profit attributable to:* Equity holders of 73.9 77.4 138.7 parent company *Total comprehensive income attributable to:* Equity holders of 74.1 80.5 144.8 parent company *Earnings per share for profit attributable to the equity holders of the parent company:* Undiluted and diluted 22,229 23,285 41,706 earnings per share, € Weighted average number 3,325 3,325 3,325 of shares, quantity *CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET* *ASSETS* *30 June *30 June *31 Dec 2016* 2017* 2016* *MEUR* *MEUR* *MEUR* *NON-CURRENT ASSETS* Intangible assets: Goodwill 87.9 87.9 87.9 Other intangible assets 98.4 95.1 96.6 186.4 183.0 184.5 Property, plant and equipment: Land and water areas 15.7 15.6 15.7 Buildings and 195.7 175.9 193.7 structures Machinery and equipment 562.3 567.1 578.3 Transmission lines 812.8 794.2 825.0 Other property, plant 7.4 7.4 7.6 and equipment Prepayments and 93.8 144.0 69.8 purchases in progress 1,687.6 1,704.2 1,690.2 Investments in 14.1 12.3 14.2 associated companies Available-for-sale 0.1 0.1 0.1 investments and receivables Derivative instruments 25.2 36.0 29.7 Deferred tax assets 6.6 13.8 6.2 *TOTAL NON-CURRENT *1,920.0* *1,949.5* *1,924.7* ASSETS* *CURRENT ASSETS* Inventories 13.1 12.1 12.3 Derivative instruments 0.9 3.2 2.9 Trade receivables and 59.3 51.4 82.2 other receivables Financial assets 62.9 53.9 57.8 recognised in the income statement at fair value Cash in hand and cash 20.8 25.6 21.9 equivalents *TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS* *157.0* *146.3* *177.0* *TOTAL ASSETS* *2,077.0* *2,095.7* *2,101.8* *CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET* *EQUITY AND *30 June 2017* *30 June 2016* *31 Dec 2016* LIABILITIES* *MEUR* *MEUR* *MEUR* *EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY* Share capital 55.9 55.9 55.9 Share premium 55.9 55.9 55.9 account Revaluation reserve 0.1 -2.8 0.1 Translation reserve -0.2 -0.5 -0.4 Retained earnings 630.2 593.0 654.3 *TOTAL EQUITY* *741.9* *701.5* *765.7* *NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES* Deferred tax 125.9 127.7 125.8 liabilities Borrowings 834.0 800.3 842.9 Provisions 1.5 1.7 1.5 Derivative 21.9 43.8 18.6 instruments *983.3* *973.5* *988.7* *CURRENT LIABILITIES* Borrowings 289.3 320.2 264.9 Derivative 6.3 19.3 7.9 instruments Trade payables and 56.3 81.2 74.6 other liabilities *351.9* *420.7* *347.3* *TOTAL LIABILITIES* *1,335.1* *1,394.3* *1,336.0*

*TOTAL EQUITY AND *2,077.0* *2,095.7* *2,101.8* LIABILITIES* Grid assets represent the majority of the company's property, plant and equipment. Grid assets include 400-, 220-, 110-kilovolt transmission lines, DC lines, transmission line right-of-ways, substations and the areas they encompass (buildings, structures, machinery and equipment, substation access roads), gas turbine power plants, fuel tanks, generators and turbines. These assets are valued in the balance sheet at the original acquisition cost less accumulated depreciation and potential impairment. If an asset is made up of several parts with useful lives of different lengths, the parts are treated as separate items and are depreciated over their separate useful lives. Intangible assets consist of computer software and land use and emission rights. Computer software is valued at its original acquisition cost and depreciated on a straight line basis during its estimated useful life. Land use rights, which have an indefinite useful life, are not depreciated but are tested annually for impairment. Fingrid's grid investment programme promotes the national climate and energy strategy, improves system security, increases transmission capacity and promotes the electricity markets. The annual capital expenditure in the grid continues to be extensive. *CHANGES IN PROPERTY, *1-6/2017* *1-6/2016* *Change* *1-12/2016* PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, MEUR* *Carrying amount at *1,690.2* *1,677.0* *13.2* *1,677.0* beginning of period* Increases 45.2 76.6 -31.3 113.1 Decreases 0.0 -1.9 1.9 -2.1 Depreciation and -47.7 -47.5 -0.2 -97.8 amortisation expense *Carrying amount at *1,687.6* *1,704.2* *-16.5* *1,690.2* end of period* *INVESTMENTS, MEUR* *1-6/2017* *1-6/2016* *Change* *1-12/2016* *Grid investments* *47.5* *69.9* *-22.4* *135.8* Substations 33.3 41.5 -8.2 88.0 Transmission lines 14.2 28.4 -14.2 47.8 *Gas turbine *7.1* *0.8* *6.3* *3.3* investments* Existing gas turbine 7.1 0.8 6.3 3.3 plants *Other investments* *3.7* *4.7* *-1.0* *7.7* ICT 3.7 4.7 -1.0 7.5 Other 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 *Total investments* *58.3* *75.4* *-17.1* *146.7* *COMMITMENTS *30 June *30 June *Change* *31 Dec CONTINGENT 2017* 2016* 2016* LIABILITIES, MEUR* Pledged cash 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.3 assets Rental 32.5 25.0 7.4 32.2 liabilities Right-of-use 76.5 85.2 -8.7 80.3 agreements for reserve power plants Credit facility 1.4 1.3 0.1 1.5 commitment fees *Total* *110.9* *111.8* *-1.0* *114.3* *Investment *85.1* *102.4* *-17.3* *84.6* commitments* Related parties are presented in the notes to Fingrid's 2016 financial statements. All transactions between Fingrid and related parties take place on market terms. The company has not lent money to the top management, and the company has no transactions with the top management. At the close of the reporting period, the Republic of Finland owned 53.1 per cent of the company's shares. The Finnish Parliament has authorised the Ministry of Finance to reduce the state's ownership in Fingrid Oyj to no more than 50.1 per cent of the company's shares and votes. *TRANSACTIONS WITH *1-6/2017* *1-6/2016* *Change* *1-12/2016* ASSOCIATED COMPANIES, MEUR* Sales 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.5 Interest income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Purchases 1.2 0.4 0.8 0.8 Trade receivables 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.3 Trade payables 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 Loan receivables 4.0 2.5 1.5 4.0 *Consolidated statement of changes in total equity, MEUR* Equity Share Share Revaluation Translation Retained Shareholders- attributable to shareholders of the parent capital premium reserves reserve earnings equity total company account *Balance on 1 *55.9* *55.9* *-5.7* *-0.7* *605.6* *711.0* January 2016* *Comprehensive income for the review period* Profit or loss 77.4 77.4 *Other comprehensive income* Cash flow 2.9 2.9 hedges Translation 0.2 0.2 reserve Items related 0.0 0.0 to long-term asset items available for sale *Total other *2.9* *0.2* *3.1* comprehensive income adjusted by tax effects * *Total *2.9* *0.2* *77.4* *80.5* comprehensive income* *Transactions with owners* Dividend -90.0 -90.0 relating to 2015 *Balance on 30 *55.9* *55.9* *-2.8* *-0.5* *593.0* *701.5* June 2016* *Comprehensive income for the review period* Profit or loss 61.2 61.2 *Other comprehensive income* Cash flow 2.9 2.9 hedges Translation 0.1 0.1 reserve Items related 0.0 0.0 to long-term asset items available for sale *Total other *2.9* *0.1* *3.0* comprehensive income adjusted by tax effects * *Total *2.9* *0.1* *61.2* *64.3* comprehensive income* *Balance on 1 *55.9* *55.9* *0.1* *-0.4* *654.3* *765.7* January 2017* *Comprehensive income for the review period* Profit or loss 73.9 73.9 *Other comprehensive income* Translation 0.2 0.2 reserve Items related 0.0 0.0 to long-term asset items available for sale *Total other *0.0* *0.2* *0.2* comprehensive income adjusted by tax effects * *Total *0.0* *0.2* *73.9* *74.1* comprehensive income* *Transactions with owners* Dividend -98.0 -98.0 relating to 2016 *Balance on 30 *55.9* *55.9* *0.1* *-0.2* *630.2* *741.9* June 2017* *CONSOLIDATED CASH *1 Jan - 30 *1 Jan - 30 *1 Jan - 31 FLOW STATEMENT* June, 2017* June, 2016* Dec, 2016* *MEUR* *MEUR* *MEUR* *Cash flow from operating activities:* Profit for the 73.9 77.4 138.7 period Adjustments: Business transactions not involving a payment transaction: Depreciation 48.4 48.2 99.2 Capital gains/losses -0.2 -3.7 -3.8 (-/+) on tangible and intangible assets Share of profit of -0.9 -0.3 -0.5 associated companies Gains/losses from 3.5 -10.3 -35.4 the assets and liabilities recognised in the income statement at fair value Interest and other 12.4 4.4 19.4 finance costs Interest income -0.3 -0.4 -0.7 Taxes 18.5 19.3 35.2 Impact from changes 0.1 0.1 0.2 in the fair value of the investment Changes in working capital: Change in trade 29.6 19.3 -13.1 receivables and other receivables Change in -0.8 0.5 0.4 inventories Change in trade -11.6 -10.2 7.4 payables and other liabilities Congestion income 10.6 32.2 39.9 Change in provisions -0.2 Interests paid -21.1 -14.1 -20.5 Interests received 8.5 0.3 0.4 Taxes paid -26.9 -23.5 -33.9 Net cash flow from 143.8 139.1 232.7 operating activities *Cash flow from investing activities:* Purchase of -54.9 -69.4 -138.1 property, plant and equipment Purchase of -3.8 -1.2 -4.1 intangible assets Proceeds from sale 0.2 0.2 of other assets Proceeds from sale 0.2 5.6 5.9 of property, plant and equipment Loans granted -1.5 Dividends received 1.1 0.6 0.6 Contributions received Capitalised interest -0.6 -1.2 -2.0 paid Net cash flow from -58.0 -65.4 -139.1 investing activities *Cash flow from financing activities:* Proceeds from 80.0 non-current financing (liabilities) Payments of -110.5 -15.7 -164.8 non-current financing (liabilities) Change in current 126.6 -5.0 44.4 financing (liabilities)

