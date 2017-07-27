Strong Growth in Core Industrial Automation Business

OMRON Corporation (TOKYO: 6645) (HQ: Shimogyo-Ku, Kyoto, Japan. President and CEO: Yoshihito Yamada) today announced its consolidated operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017, ending June 30, 2017.

Net sales increased 10.2%, to ¥203.4 billion, gross profit increased 18.7%, to ¥84.1 billion, and operating income climbed 130.8%, to ¥22.6 billion. Net income attributable to shareholders advanced 95.8%, to ¥15.5 billion. Gross profit, operating income and net income are all record highs for the first quarter.

Earnings rose in all business segments. Sales at OMRON's core Industrial Automation Business rose from the previous corresponding period across the four focused sectors of "automobiles", "digital devices", "food" and "social infrastructure". OMRON's gross profit margin advanced 2.9 percentage points, to 41.3%, supported not only by higher sales, but also by combined efforts by sales, production and R&D teams to drive structural earnings reforms.

Yoshihito Yamada, President and CEO, commented, "We made a strong start to VG2.0, our new medium-term management plan, and we are confident that our strategies are on the right track. Our performance was particularly robust in the Industrial Automation Business. We will leverage our gross profit margin as a driver to continue to bolster our management of return on invested capital, securing investment funding to propel growth businesses for the next 4 years in line with our VG2.0 plan.

Financial Highlights (Billions of yen) First quarter of

fiscal 2016 First quarter of

fiscal 2017 Y/Y Net sales 184.5 203.4 +10.2% Gross profit (Gross profit margin) 70.8 (38.4%) 84.1 (41.3%) +18.7% (2.9 percentage points) Operating income (Operating income margin) 9.8 (5.3%) 22.6 (11.1%) +130.8% (5.8 percentage points) Net income attributable to

shareholders 7.9 15.5 +95.8% Yen to U.S. dollar rate Yen to euro rate 111.1 125.2 111.5 121.5 +0.4 -3.7

Acquisition of Treasury Stock

To improve capital efficiency, enhance shareholder value per share and return profits to shareholders, OMRON has decided to acquire its own stock.

(1) Type of shares to be acquired: Common stock of OMRON Corporation (2) Number of shares to be acquired: Up to 5,000,000 shares (2.34% of total shares

outstanding (excluding treasury stock)) (3) Total amount of acquisition: Up to JPY 20,000,000,000 (4) Period of acquisition: From July 28, 2017 to July 27, 2018 (Trade base)

*Treasury stocks will not be acquired during the period of treasury stocks acquisition (from August 2, 2017 to August 31, 2017) for the performance-linked and share-based incentive plan (BIP Trust I, II and Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust) adopted on the April 27, 2017.

About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation is a global leader in the field of automation based on its core technology of "Sensing Control Think." OMRON's business fields cover a broad spectrum, ranging from industrial automation and electronic components to automotive electronic components, social infrastructure systems, healthcare, and environmental solutions. Established in 1933, OMRON has about 36,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in 117 countries. In the field of industrial automation, OMRON supports manufacturing innovation by providing advanced automation technologies and products, as well as through extensive customer support, in order to help create a better society. For more information, visit OMRON's website: http://www.omron.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727005597/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

OMRON Corporation

Kisho Iida, +81-75-344-7175

Corporate Communications Department