Trading in Deflamo AB's paid subscription shares is to cease with effect from tomorrow, July 28, 2017.



Please note that the paid subscription shares are halted and that the trading will not be resumed.



Short name: DEFL BTA B --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009973282 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138513 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on Tel +46 840942120.