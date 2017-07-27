Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from July 31, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1711 ---------------------------------- Expiration date: November 15, 2017 ---------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010133439 ---------------------------------- Short name: RGKT 1711 ---------------------------------- Trading code: RGKT_1711 ----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.