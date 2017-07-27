Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from August 2, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1711 ----------------------------------- Expiration date: November 15, 2017 ----------------------------------- Last trading day: November 13, 2017 ----------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010133439 ----------------------------------- Short name: SSV 1711 RTL ----------------------------------- Trading code: SSV_1711_RTL -----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.