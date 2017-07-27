Correction refers to warrant GB00BW6NZ011 and the ISIN of the underlying share. Correct information is marked in bold in the attached file. Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 12 warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc with effect from 2017-07-27. The warrants will be listed on STO Warrants.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050



Attachment:

