Showcasing latest developments with FINEOS Absence

FINEOS Corporation, a market leading provider of core systems for Life, Accident and Health insurance, will exhibit at this year's Disability Management Employers' Coalition (DMEC) Annual Conference in Anaheim July 31 August 3, 2017. Over 700 absence, disability, and return-to-work professionals will attend to hear first-hand about real-world approaches to complex absence program management, and gain insight into emerging trends and regulatory changes.

The FINEOS Team will be on-site in the exhibit hall and available for meetings and briefings to discuss FINEOS Absence. The solution, delivered in the cloud, seamlessly integrates with FINEOS Claims to provide a single book of record that is easy to access, view, and update by multiple personas. The product supports New York statutory Paid Family Leave, which becomes effective January 1, 2018.

Commenting on FINEOS' participation at the DMEC conference, Michael Kelly CEO, FINEOS said, "This is a great event for us. We see it as an opportunity to share our plans for absence management and to get feedback from carriers/employers on what they expect from their absence management provider and software as a service provider. As integrated absence management and technology evolve, FINEOS will continue to provide solutions to meet that evolution".

FINEOS is a global market leader in core systems with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by 8 of the top 20 Group Life, Accident Health insurers in the US and 4 of the top 5 Life, Accident Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has many years' experience working with insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About FINEOS Corporation

The FINEOS flagship product, FINEOS AdminSuite, is a cloud based core product suite for Life, Accident and Health carriers. FINEOS AdminSuite delivers full service Policy, Billing, and Claims, providing best-in-class functionality for Group, Voluntary, and Individual administration on a single platform, while also supporting self-admin, full-admin, and TPA models. FINEOS delivers innovative core systems to a global market and has customers, employees, and established bases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific markets. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

