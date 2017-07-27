Catella AB (publ) Publishes Bond Prospectus and Applies for Listing of its Bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

SOLNA, Sweden, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Catella AB (publ) ("Catella") issued on 15 June 2017 a senior unsecured bond loan of SEK 500,000,000 within a total framework amount of SEK 750,000,000 on the Swedish bond market. The bonds carry a floating rate interest of STIBOR 3m + 4.00 percentage points per annum and matures 15 June 2022.

Catella has applied for listing of the bonds on the corporate bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading on or about 8 August 2017.

In connection with this Catella has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by, and registered with, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The Prospectus will be available on the Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se) and on Catella's website (www.catella.com).

For further information please contact:

Knut Pedersen

President and CEO

+46-8-463-33-10

knut.pedersen@catella.se

Marcus Holmstrand

CFO

+46-8-463-33-10

marcus.holmstrand@catella.se

This information is information that Catella AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 11:20 CET on 27 July 2017.

Catella is a leading specialist in property advisory services, property investments, fund management and banking, with operations in 12European countries. The group has sales of approximately SEK 2 billion and manages assets of approximately SEK 150 billion. Catella islisted on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment. Read more at catella.com.

