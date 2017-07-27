LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTC PINK: DEWM) today discussed further details pertaining to the two cultivation licenses approved by state law for issuance by Louisiana-based universities Louisiana State University ("LSU") and Southern University A&M.

US Hemp Corporation (USHC), a subsidiary of Dewmar International BMC, Inc., has contracted to assist one of the applicants in preparing a response to a Request for Application ("RFA") anticipated to be issued soon by Southern University, who has been granted a license by the State of Louisiana to be a therapeutic marijuana producer. This license would include responsibilities to build and operate a facility, cultivate, process, extract, and manufacture products.

In the United States, the use of cannabis for medical purposes has been approved in 29 states plus the territories of District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico. The state of Louisiana has created and approved the framework for one of the most sophisticated medical marijuana programs of any state in the South.

The state is tightly regulating cultivation and limiting the number of groups that will be legally entitled to dispense medical marijuana. The cultivation and processing of all medical marijuana will be overseen by only two state run institutions. LSU has already granted one private operator with the enormous economic opportunity to run the grow operation. Within the next week, Southern University expects to announce its list of finalists who will be required to make a formal oral presentation before a special committee in August 2017.

Patients in Louisiana diagnosed with cancer, glaucoma, AIDS, cachexia, seizure disorders, muscle spasms, multiple sclerosis or Crohn's Disease will be protected by the state's medical marijuana laws and are therefore, eligible to use marijuana extracts in the state. Patients will be limited to keep a 30-day supply of non-smokeable preparations of marijuana and its constituents.

USHC has also helped their client in locating and selecting their executive staff, key personnel and cannabis industry experts, including a cultivation operations firm, architectural engineering firm, cultivation facility builder and master grower. Furthermore, if the client is successfully selected, USHC will assist the applicant in choosing research projects and selecting qualified researchers.

Marco Moran, CEO of Dewmar International, commented, "I am glad to have been contacted by one of the applicants for the Southern University cultivation project to provide specialized consulting services through our hemp subsidiary. We have made recommendations for the convening of a naturally diverse, respected team of experienced professionals that we believe can help Southern University A&M and Southern University Agricultural Research & Extension Center to not only achieve its immediate financial goals but to maximize its long-term, residual earning potential from this unique cannabis cultivation opportunity."

Dewmar International Board Member and Director, Dr. Derrick Brooks, a Baton Rouge native and well respected emergency medicine physician, has been named a recent author in one of the Southern University applicant's submission where he is willing to assist in facilitating in a number of medicinal cannabis research initiatives allowed by the state via Louisiana Senate Bill 271 allowing physicians to legally "recommend" medical marijuana to patients afflicted with one of the allowed conditions in the state.

About U.S. Hemp Corporation

The U.S. Hemp Corporation is a Colorado based business focused on research and product development for the industrial hemp and medicinal marijuana industry. The business is led by a team of hemp industry leaders to capitalize on the recently signed 2014 Agricultural Act ("the Farm Bill"). This strategically selected team provides consulting services and product development resources to clients across the country. U.S. Hemp Corporation forms partnerships, brand alliances and develops unique consumer products that use the hemp plant for nutraceutical, functional food and medicinal purposes. Colleges, universities and state departments of agriculture participating in the Farm Bill's authorized "pilot studies" will benefit from a partnership with U.S. Hemp Corporation by having a clear path to monetizing viable research, entertainment, educational and product development opportunities for long-term residual income.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified service-disabled veteran business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, such as Lean Slow Motion Potion and Kush Cakes, which are rated as the top selling relaxation products in the U.S. market today. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX; Denver, CO; and New Orleans, LA.

