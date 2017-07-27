Global Remote Renewable Management Systems Market 2017-2021: Driven by the Development of Centralized Remote Control

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Remote Renewable Management Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global remote renewable management systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Remote Renewable Management Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of centralized remote control. An increasing number of vendors in the market are offering centralized software solutions that monitor and control the entire renewable plant and enhance the user interface and convenience. The equipment is connected to the remote communication terminal (RCT) which transmits the information through a Modbus or an Ethernet.

According to the report, one driver in the market is benefits of remote renewable management systems. Remote renewable management systems are basically platforms that monitor and control the entire portfolio of renewables in real time. They also simultaneously manage the project's operational performance. As the efficiency of the renewable power plants is increased, losses are reduced leading to increased revenues. The remote renewable management system, on the basis of evaluation losses, prioritizes the intervention of the system. Due to remote management, there is a faster response to failures, which results in the higher availability of the power plant along with decreased downtime.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high operational costs. High initial costs of production and the implementation of renewable energy generation systems are affecting the market growth. This is because the installation, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy plants and assets are cost intensive. Also, the production of energy from various renewable source systems, such as solar panels and wind turbines, is expensive as it involves the use of advanced innovative technologies.

Key vendors



Cummins

Northern Power Systems

OutBack Power

SMA Solar Technology



Other prominent vendors



6th Energy

Dexdyne

Advantech

Ameresco

CivicSolar

Photon Energy

Nova Energy

Enfo

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k96qsx/global_remote

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716