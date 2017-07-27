Augmented Reality Market Growing at a CAGR of 55.71% During 2017 to 2023 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The augmented reality market was valued at USD 2.39 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 61.39 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 55.71% during the forecast period while Research Report covers top 25 Companies with their Competitive Strategies, Top Segments, Market Trends, Share, and Regional Outlook in near future and overall industry analysis.

"Increasing demand for AR in retail and e-commerce is the major driver for the augmented reality market"

The report also profiles the key players in the augmented reality market. These key players are Google, Inc. (US), PTC Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (US), Wikitude GmbH (Austria), DAQRI LLC (US), Zugara, Inc. (US), Blippar (UK), Magic Leap, Inc. (US), and Osterhout Design Group (US).

This report covers the augmented reality market on the basis of technology, type, application, device type, hardware, software, and geography. The consumer application will lead the augmented reality market during the forecast period. The use of augmented reality in gaming and sports & entertainment will drive the augmented reality market for the consumer application. This is due to the increasing demand of AR in retail, e-commerce, and e-marketing applications.

The augmented reality software market would lead the overall AR market by 2023. This is owing to the increased use of smartphones, tablets, and other devices for the implementation of the augmented reality technology.

"Augmented reality market for the head mounted displays is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period"

Head-mounted displays allow a user to wear the display device on the head and place images of the real and virtual environments over the user's view. The original HMDs were created mainly for military applications to help soldiers acquire their targets and track enemy movements easily. With advancements in computing, AR-enabled devices would be used for applications in consumer, commercial, and enterprise. Consumer applications such as gaming, sports, and entertainment would boost the augmented reality market for head-mounted displays. The use of head-mounted displays in the aerospace and defense sector helps pilots of helicopters and captains of ships in the air force and navy to target and view enemy's operations with a greater ease. The use of head-mounted displays in applications such as e-commerce and marketing would boost the AR market for HMDs.

"Augmented reality market for enterprise application is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period"

Augmented reality is used in enterprises for training personnel, providing information about the industrial facility, remodelling and redesigning, and industrial simulations. The use of the Internet and smartphones combined with digital content, such as augmented reality, has helped boost the market. The use of HMDs in manufacturing setups is the major driver for the growth of enterprise application in the augmented reality market.

"APAC is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period."

The consumer electronics, enterprise, retail, BFSI, healthcare, transportation, and sports and entertainment industries are expected to contribute substantially to the growth of the AR market in APAC. These industries offer huge potential for the AR market because of the increasing awareness among consumers and the rising adoption of new technologies in various industries-especially in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The strong government support in countries such as China and India to thrive on industrial automation is also boosting the growth of the augmented reality market in APAC.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key experts in the augmented reality industry.

The breakup of the profiles of primary participants has been shown below: By Company Type: Tier 1-35%, Tier 2-45%, and Tier 3-20%, By Designation: C-Level Executives-35%, Directors-25%, and Others-40%, By Region: North America-45%, Europe-20%, APAC-30%, and RoW-5%

Research Coverage: This research categorizes the augmented reality market on the basis of technology, type, device type, offering (hardware & software), application, and geography. The report also discusses major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for the market.

