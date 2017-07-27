Chile's national fire brigade to receive 100 fire engines from Magirus

LONDON, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Magirus, the global firefighting equipment brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), has commenced delivery of 100 tank pumpers to Chile's national Fire Department, Junta Nacional de Bomberos de Chile (JNBC).

The delivery concerns two major orders placed in 2016 for national and regionally-specific missions. These vehicles fall into three categories: TLF 4000 (C4 Semiurbano) vehicles, TLF 4000 all-wheel (C4 Semiurbano) vehicles as well as TLF 3000 (C5 Forest) forest firefighting vehicles.

An official customer acceptance presentation was held at the Magirus headquarters in Ulm, Germany with the participation of high-ranking representatives. The tank pumpers were especially positioned on the test site of the Magirus Excellence Center for the customer's review.

The symbolic key handover to the representatives of the Chilean Fire Department was presided over by Magirus CEO Marc Diening. This handover was most certainly out of the ordinary as it took place 30 meters above ground. Using two Magirus M42L-AS articulated turntable ladders, the delegation was able to view all of the vehicles from a bird's eye view. While up in the air, the delegation received a special firefighter salutation of well wishes: "Have a good trip and return safely from all your future missions."

All of the 100 Magirus fire engines were built exclusively on IVECO Eurocargo chassis and have powerful 220 kW (299 hp) engines. Thanks to an all-steel crew cabin, the C4 Semiurbano is designed for a fire brigade team of 1+8. Of the total 71 units, 55 were ordered with the well-established 160E30 model in the 4x2 variant. The twin-tire all-wheel 150E30W 16 fire engines ensure better driving in rough terrain. The large, external water tank has a capacity of 4,000 liters. All vehicles have a Magirus MPN230 centrifugal pump with a capacity of 3,000 liters per minute with 10bar.

In the past, Chile's national fire department has had to fight forest fires that were immense in scale. At the beginning of this year, fire destroyed an area of over 370,000 hectares - four times the size of Berlin, Germany. The Junta Nacional de Bomberos has ordered29 Magirus C5 forest firefighting vehicles especially for such operations. As single-tire all-wheel variant with an all-steel cab (1+5), the 150E30 WS Eurocargo chassis demonstrates its strengths most especially on unpaved terrain. The technical firefighting structure includes a 3,000 liter tank and the powerful Magirus MPN 230 pump, together with reliable self-protection for crew and vehicle.

The vehicle shipment to Chile set off from Germany to South America via sea. The official delivery to the Chilean fire departments will take place following their arrival.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contacts:

Alessia Domanico Laura Overall Corporate Communications - Global Corporate Communications Manager CNH Industrial CNH Industrial Tel: +44 (0)2077 660 326 Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

www.cnhindustrial.com

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160119/323658LOGO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539749/CNH_Industrial_NV_Chile_100_Formation.jpg