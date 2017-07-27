AMD Stock Jumps by Double-DigitsShareholders, rejoice! Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is once again on the sunny side of earnings season, beating expectations on both the top and bottom lines. No wonder AMD stock jumped 10% after earnings were released.More than 21 million of its shares traded hands late Tuesday evening. I shouldn't be surprised considering how well this stock has performed over the last two years, but I confess that I am.Analysts (myself included) expected AMD to barely break even. Not an inch more..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...