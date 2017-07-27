

Downing THREE VCT plc Transaction in own shares - Correction 27 July 2017



The following amendment has been made to the 'Transaction in own shares' announcement released by the Company on 29 June 2017 at 12:14pm.



The Company previously announced it was purchasing 14,562 J Shares of 0.1p each for cancellation. This has been amended to 4,912. All other details remain unchanged.



The full amended text is shown below



Downing THREE VCT plc announces that on 28 June 2017 the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation: No. Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue



J Shares of 0.1p each 4,912 95.5p 0.05%



