Canadian Zeolite Corp.: Canadian Zeolite Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2017 / Canadian Zeolite Corp. (the 'Company') (TSX-V: CNZ) (OTCQB: CNZCF) (FSE: ZEON) announces the appointment of Aman Parmar to the Board of Directors. The appointment is effective July 27, 2017 and expands the Company's Board to four directors.

Mr. Parmar's corporate experience includes over 12 years working with both public and private companies in the health care, resource, manufacturing and real estate sectors. Aman has extensive experience in capital markets and has been involved in corporate restructuring and financing for both public and private companies. He has significant experience in developing international manufacturing and distribution channels and will be pivotal to the Company's international expansion. He obtained a Chartered Accountant designation in 2012, and holds a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

'Aman is an excellent complement to our existing Board, bringing new innovative marketing ideas, an in-depth knowledge of capital markets with a focus for new zeolite product development. We believe his combined experience and open- minded approach will deliver value to our shareholders, benefit our operations and increase the Company's continued growth,' commented Canadian Zeolite's CEO, Ray Paquette.

About Canadian Zeolite Corp.

Canadian Zeolite Corp. is a Vancouver based company involved in the exploration, development and production of the industrial mineral, zeolite. We are a producer of natural zeolite from our deposits in British Columbia, Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

'Ray Paquette'

President & CEO

604.684.3301

www.canadianzeolite.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. Canadian Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

