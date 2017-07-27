

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence deteriorated in July, survey data from Statistics Finland showed Thursday.



The consumer sentiment index fell to 22.8 in July from 23.9 in June. Nonetheless, the figures for May to June were the highest in the measuring history 1995 to 2017, the statistical office said.



The survey was conducted among 1,158 people between July 3 and 18.



Expectations concerning consumers' own economy improved in July from June. The corresponding index rose to 10.5 from 8.3.



By contrast, views concerning own saving possibilities and Finland's economy weakened slightly. The indicator for saving possibilities fell to 44.5 from 49.3 and that measuring Finland's economy dropped to 20.1 from 22.0.



The expectation concerning general unemployment remained unchanged, with the score at 15.9. The balance measuring the time for purchasing durables dropped slightly to 23.2 from 23.7 in June.



Consumers estimated in July that consumer prices would go up by 1.7 percent over the next 12 month.



