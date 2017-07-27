sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,82 Euro		-0,006
-0,73 %
WKN: A14PX6 ISIN: KYG451581055 Ticker-Symbol: 2HK 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HKBN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HKBN LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,824
0,859
13:32
0,821
0,862
13:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HKBN LTD
HKBN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HKBN LTD0,82-0,73 %