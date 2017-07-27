HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") announced today that its mobile business has blown past 200,000 registered subscriptions as of mid-July, i.e. just 10 months after launch. 90% of its subscribers are mobile users who have ported their mobile numbers from an existing service provider, and more specifically, 39% of whom made the switch from csl and 1010. More than half of HKBN's mobile customers, bundled additional core services from the company from an offering mix of fibre broadband, home telephone and Over The Top entertainment content. Furthermore, beyond individual customers, about 4,000 companies have also registered to HKBN's mobile services, of which close to 70% are also subscribed to the company's fixed-line services.

HKBN first entered the mobile market in September of 2016, setting its initial year goal to attract 150,000 subscribers. In January 2017, in response to overwhelming consumer demand, the company further revised this target to 200,000 subscribers, which is now achieved almost two months ahead of schedule. HKBN CEO and Co-Owner William Yeung said, "On the one hand, we've leveraged super value pricing to provide customers with affordable premium quality mobile service. On the other, our mobile competitors were forced to follow our path by lowering their price points. Either way, Hong Kong's mobile customers have all benefited greatly."

Noting a trend in rising demands for higher tariff plans with higher data allowances, William reveals that various new mobile service plans, such as family shared mobile data plans, will be introduced shortly to address the requirements of different customers.

Since officially making its mobile entry last year, HKBN has vigorously encouraged consumers to break their legacy habit of purchasing telecom services separately, helping to reduce expenses via multi-service bundling on a single integrated bill.

According to William, combining mobile services, fibre broadband, home telephone and OTT entertainment content into a 4-in-1 bundle provides customers with unparalleled service value and convenience. "We compel consumers to compare prices and quality levels of different service providers. With just a single integrated HKBN bill, our bundled plans provide far greater transparency by clearly presenting the cost of each service; thus offering vastly better prices over the legacy market standard, where fees for each service are billed separately."

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is a subsidiary of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or "The Group"). HKBN Group is Hong Kong's largest provider of residential high speed fibre broadband (symmetrical 100Mbps to 1,000Mbps) services by number of subscriptions, and a fast growing enterprise solutions provider. The Group offers a full range of telecommunications solutions for both the residential and enterprise markets, encompassing broadband and Wi-Fi network services, cloud solutions, data connectivity, data facilities, system integration, mobile services, entertainment and voice communications. HKBN owns an extensive fibre network in Hong Kong, which covers over 2.2 million residential homes passed, representing approximately 81% of Hong Kong's total residential units, and more than 2,300 commercial buildings. HKBN embraces "Make our Hong Kong a Better Place to Live" as its core purpose, and takes great pride in developing its Talents into a competitive advantage. The Group is managed by about 340 Co-Owners who have invested their own savings to buy HKBN shares, representing the majority of supervisory and management level Talents in the Group. HKBN Group is part of HKBN Ltd. (HKSE: 1310).

