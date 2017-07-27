Global Produced Water Treatment Market 2017-2021: Rising Demand For Oil & Gas

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Produced Water Treatment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global produced water treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Produced Water Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advances in produced water treatment technology. The increase in global oil and gas demand has put pressure on oil-producing nations to increase their production. Well stimulation techniques such as hydraulic fracturing are being used extensively to increase crude oil production. Hydraulic fracturing requires large volumes of water to be injected into the wells. This causes an increase in the volume of produced water from the same oil well. Challenges in the treatment of produced water mainly relate to its high salinity and contaminants such as heavy metals that are present in the produced water. Innovations in produced water treatment technologies are, therefore, constantly needed in the oil and gas industry.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising demand for oil and gas. According to the US EIA, global liquid fuel consumption grew at a rate of 1.23% during 2007-2016. Global liquid fuel consumption stood at 96.47 mbpd in 2016 compared with 86.43 mbpd in 2007. As per the US EIA, the US was the leader in global liquid fuel consumption in 2016 with a total consumption of 19.63 mbpd, followed by China and India with 12.44 mbpd and 4.46 mbpd liquid fuel consumption, respectively.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is corrosion in produced water storage tanks and pipelines. Produced water from oil and gas wells has high salinity, which is extremely corrosive in nature. The global average volume of water produced in oil wells is approximately three times the volume of oil produced from the same well. This leads to the need to store and treat the produced water as it cannot be discharged directly, without treatment. However, the highly corrosive nature of produced water, owing to its high salinity, can lead to internal corrosion in the steel storage tanks, which may result in the storage tanks becoming damaged and unusable.

Key vendors



CETCO Energy Services

Schlumberger

Siemens

Veolia

Weatherford



Other prominent vendors



Aker Solutions

Alderley

Aquatech International

atg UV Technology

Baker Hughes

DPS Global

Ecosphere Technologies

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



