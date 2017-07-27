

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were marginally higher on a heavy day of corporate earnings that proved to be a mixed bag.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 5 points or 0.09 percent at 5,194 in late opening deals after rising 0.6 percent on Wednesday.



Schneider Electric jumped 3.7 percent. The power-equipment supplier raised its full-year guidance and said it was buying automatic transfer switch maker Asco Power Technologies for $1.25 billion in an all-cash deal.



Telecoms group Orange rallied 2.6 percent after returning to growth in its home market for the first time in eight years.



Aerospace and defense company Airbus fell 3.5 percent as it reported a 34 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower plane deliveries.



LVMH shares dropped 1.5 percent. The world's largest luxury group by revenues issued a cautious outlook after reporting a robust 23 percent rise in first-half operating profit.



Total SA shares were little changed after the integrated oil company reported Q2 earnings that beat expectations. Taking advantage of lower costs, the company plans to make acquisitions and pursue growth.



