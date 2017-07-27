Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2017) - ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSXV: ERA) (FSE: ELM) (OTCQB: ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), is pleased to announce the commencement of graphene-enhanced marine coatings tests.

Elcora's EL-2D few layer graphene powder supports the development of new and advanced graphene protective coatings due to their excellent hydrophobicity, chemical resistance, anti-bacterial properties, lubricity, strength and thermal characteristics.

Elcora has been developing a series of graphene-enhanced marine coatings. The highly hydrophobic nature of graphene has the potential to limit the growth of marine organisms, reduce fuel consumption of vessels through the reduction of drag forces, increase the lifespan of coatings and provide de-icing properties.

Anti-fouling and anti-corrosive coatings are used in the marine environment to prevent the growth of barnacles, mussels, and other organisms which contributes to increased fuel consumption of the vessel, impede mechanical functions and/or plugging of pipes. Common anti-fouling coatings use copper or other marine toxins. The first phase of Elcora's tests investigates anti-fouling coatings on steel, with the purpose of minimizing the use of these toxins. A matrix of coating methods is being investigated that includes a direct coating of graphene, epoxy composites and an additive suitable to existing antifouling compounds. A comparison of biological organism growth will be made of the various graphene coatings according to standard ASTM testing methods. These tests are anticipated to take approximately two months at which point the best-performing methods will be optimized.

Dr. Ian Flint explains the testing process: https://youtu.be/5shbT68Trno. (click to watch)

"We are pleased with our initial coating test which demonstrates improved resistance to fouling and corrosion, even with a minor amount of dispersed graphene. Non-Toxic graphene based coatings could be truly disruptive to the Marine Coatings Market, which is said to surpass USD $15 billion by 2024 according to Global Market Insights" said Troy Grant, Elcora's President & CEO.

Additional tests will be conducted based on the results of the anti-fouling investigation. These include optimization of de-icing properties, minimization in the differences of thermal expansion, strength, and other characteristics that would give these products a competitive advantage.

The National Research Council of Canada, Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP) has contributed $392,590 towards the successful completion of the project.

About Elcora Advanced Materials

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated graphite & graphene company that mines, processes, refines graphite, and produces both the graphene and end user graphene applications. As part of the vertical integration strategy, Elcora has secured high-grade graphite and graphene precursor graphite from its interest in the operation of the Ragedara mine in Sri Lanka which is already in production. Elcora has developed a unique low-cost effective process to make high quality graphite and graphene that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for graphite and graphene vertical integration.

For further information please visit the company's website at http://www.elcoracorp.com.

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President and CEO, Elcora Resources Corp., T: +1 902 802-8847 F: +1 902 446-2001.

