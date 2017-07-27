

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $2.51 billion, or $0.52 per share. This was higher than $2.03 billion, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $21.17 billion. This was up from $19.27 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.51 Bln. vs. $2.03 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q2): $21.17 Bln vs. $19.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.9%



