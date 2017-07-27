

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Praxair Inc (PX) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $421 million, or $1.46 per share. This was up from $399 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $2.83 billion. This was up from $2.67 billion last year.



Praxair Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $421 Mln. vs. $399 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.5% -EPS (Q2): $1.46 vs. $1.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.0% -Revenue (Q2): $2.83 Bln vs. $2.67 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.46 Full year EPS guidance: $5.63 - $5.75



