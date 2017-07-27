

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's manufacturing confidence dropped slightly in July, survey data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK showed Thursday.



Although the manufacturing confidence index fell to 8 from 9 in June, it stayed at a high level. This was well above its long-term average of 1.



Production is expected to grow at a fairly good pace during the next few months.



The confidence in construction deteriorated in July, with the score falling to -3 from +3 in June.



The service sector sentiment index came in at 23 in July, slightly down from the previous month's 26 points. The short-term sales outlook remains positive, the survey revealed.



Meanwhile, retailers sentiment strengthened in July. The score climbed to 16 from 10 in June. Sales growth has accelerated and sales expectations for the next months are positive, data showed.



