

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $227.26 million, or $0.45 per share. This was up from $196.80 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $2.64 billion. This was up from $2.50 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $227.26 Mln. vs. $196.80 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.4% -Revenue (Q2): $2.64 Bln vs. $2.50 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.35



