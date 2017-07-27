More Researchers to Now Benefit From Plum Analytics Metrics

AMSTERDAM, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced PlumX Metrics from Plum Analytics are now integrated into several of its leading research products, and its journal and society partner sites.

Scopus, Pure, Elsevier.com and Elsevier's Journal Branded Solutions, all now benefit from PlumX Metrics, with ScienceDirect to follow shortly.

Andrea Michalek, Managing Director of Plum Analytics, explained: "This exciting development means we are significantly expanding access to PlumX Metrics to more researchers and more institutions. Our aim is to help the academic community gain a deeper understanding of how their research is being used and communicated, and the impact it is having. I'm delighted that access to Elsevier's global network and development resources is now really helping us deliver our vision."

Elsevier acquired Plum Analytics in February 2017. Its metrics help tell the story of research and researchers by revealing interest and usage beyond traditional measures. It gathers metrics about research from dozens of scholarly sources, media channels and social media, providing a timely, broad and complete measurement of scholarly impact.

PlumX Metrics track how others interact with researchers' work through, for example, downloads, blogging about it or sharing it on social media. As funders require more narrative input on their applications, researchers can also use PlumX Metrics to determine what to emphasize in their grant applications.

PlumX Metrics have many advantages for individual researchers, librarians and institutions:

Track 67 different types of output including, books, book chapters and posters.

Track multiple versions of the same article - published, pre-print, green OA.

Categorize metrics for clearer understanding and analysis.

Include more sources of metrics than any other altmetrics provider.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.http://www.elsevier.com.

