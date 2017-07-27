CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- All financial figures are approximate and in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. This press release contains forward-looking information and references to non-GAAP financial measures. Significant related assumptions and risk factors, and reconciliations are described under the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and the Forward-Looking Statements and Reserves Data sections of this press release, respectively.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG)(NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

-- Exceeded second quarter 2017 average production target by over 8,000 boe/d or five percent. -- Increased 2017 average production guidance to 174,500 boe/d from 172,000 boe/d based on positive operating results. -- Delivered strong initial 30-day production rates of approximately 1,000 boe/d in the Castle Peak zone. -- Completed a successful Wasatch well currently flowing at approximately 2,000 boe/d.

"Our strong operational results have driven one of our best quarters leading to an increased 2017 guidance," said Scott Saxberg, president and CEO of Crescent Point. "The Company's production outperformance includes the progression of the Uinta Basin's horizontal drilling program. Recent well results demonstrate new zone potential and initial production rates above our current type curve."

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

-- Crescent Point achieved average production of 175,615 boe/d, an increase of approximately five percent from second quarter 2016. This represents annualized growth of over 12 percent compared to third quarter 2016 when the Company first accelerated its capital program due to its new play development success. -- In the Uinta Basin, Crescent Point advanced its Castle Peak play with extended reach horizontals and increased tonnage per stage of completion. Initial production from each of the two programs is encouraging with 30-day rates upward of 1,000 boe/d. The Company's current one-mile Castle Peak horizontal type curve generates 30-day rates of 620 boe/d. Crescent Point also completed a one-mile horizontal well in the Wasatch zone late second quarter. This well is currently flowing at approximately 2,000 boe/d, with an initial 30-day rate of approximately 1,700 boe/d. -- In the Williston Basin and southwest Saskatchewan resource plays, the Company focused on low-risk, high-return infill development and down- spacing programs. Crescent Point's 2017 waterflood strategy remains centered on implementing its Injection Control Device ("ICD") waterflood systems. The Company currently has 40 ICD waterflood systems in place with approximately 10 additional installations planned for the remainder of 2017.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

-- Funds flow from operations totaled $418.0 million or $0.77 per share diluted. Crescent Point achieved a payout ratio of 12 percent based on cash dividends paid of $0.09 per share. -- The Company spent $230.2 million on drilling and development activities during second quarter, drilling 85.0 (66.8 net) wells. Crescent Point's total capital expenditures, including land, seismic and facilities, were $294.6 million and resulted in a total payout ratio, including cash dividends, of 82 percent. -- As part of its risk management program, the Company hedged 736,000 barrels of oil during second quarter 2017. As at July 24, 2017, 39 percent of Crescent Point's second half 2017 oil production, net of royalty interest, and 13 percent of its first half 2018 oil production, are both hedged at a weighted average market value price of approximately CDN$70.00/bbl. The Company also has a significant amount of natural gas production hedged through 2019 at a weighted average price of CDN$2.85/GJ. -- Crescent Point is currently marketing or in negotiations to dispose of certain non-core assets with an aggregate value of approximately $180 million and expects to transact on the majority of these sales during the second half of 2017. The Company plans to market an additional asset package of similar value later this year. During second quarter, Crescent Point completed its previously announced disposition for $93.2 million. -- During second quarter, the Company acquired approximately 80,000 net acres of undeveloped land in the western portion of the Uinta Basin. These lands provide Crescent Point the opportunity to transfer its horizontal development expertise to a new operating area with multi-zone potential. -- In June 2017, the Company successfully renewed its covenant-based, unsecured credit facilities totaling $3.6 billion, with a maturity date extension to June 10, 2020. Crescent Point retains a significant amount of liquidity with no material near-term debt maturities. As at June 30, 2017, the Company's unutilized credit capacity was approximately $1.5 billion, not reflecting asset dispositions expected to be completed subsequent to second quarter.

OUTLOOK AND INCREASED 2017 GUIDANCE

Crescent Point is increasing its 2017 average production guidance to 174,500 boe/d, up from 172,000 boe/d, based on strong operating results and better-than-expected spring break-up conditions. The Company's exit guidance remains at 183,000 boe/d as it is in the process of disposing additional non-core assets.

"We are executing our organic growth strategy and expect to meet or exceed our 2017 exit production guidance," said Saxberg. "Our team has been successful with cost control initiatives and we remain on track with our budget. Given our strong operating results to date, we do not anticipate the need to change our capital program and expect to achieve per share growth of 10 percent."

Total capital expenditures budgeted for 2017, excluding property and land acquisitions, is unchanged at $1.45 billion. Although pressure pumping and steel costs increased during second quarter, the overall impact to Crescent Point's budget remains in line with expectations. The Company is monitoring its cost assumptions, efficiency improvements and potential cost reductions for the second half of 2017 in light of the current volatile oil price environment.

"Our five-year plan in the Uinta Basin targets annualized growth upward of 25 percent without factoring in our recent success with extended reach horizontals, increased tonnage per stage of completion and new zone scalability," said Saxberg. "We intend on advancing the play's growth potential with our approximately 287,000 net acres, of which we have delineated only 11 percent to date."

The Company is committed to maintaining a strong financial position by balancing its cash outflows with inflows, including acquisitions and dispositions. Crescent Point remains focused on the organic development of its land base of approximately four million net acres and further improving its capital efficiencies through cost reduction initiatives.

OPERATIONS REVIEW

Drilling Results

The following table summarizes Crescent Point's drilling results for the three months ended June 30, 2017:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, 2017 Gas Oil D&A Service Standing ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Williston Basin (1) - 47 - 1 - Southwest Saskatchewan - 18 - - - Uinta Basin (1) - 14 - - - Other - 5 - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total - 84 - 1 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, 2017 Total Net % Success ------------------------------------------------------------------- Williston Basin (1) 48 38.9 100 Southwest Saskatchewan 18 17.2 100 Uinta Basin (1) 14 5.4 100 Other 5 5.3 100 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 85 66.8 100 ------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) The net well count is subject to final working interest determination

Second Quarter Operations Highlights and Summary

In the Williston Basin and southwest Saskatchewan resource plays, the Company's development strategy continues to include a combination of low-risk, high-return infill development, step-out drilling to expand economic boundaries and down-spacing to identify new drilling locations.

Crescent Point's 2017 waterflood strategy remains focused on implementing its ICD waterflood systems, which increased water injectivity in an initial pilot. The Company currently has 40 ICD waterflood systems in place with encouraging initial results. Approximately 10 additional ICD waterflood systems are expected to be implemented in 2017.

During second quarter, Crescent Point's Innes Unit became effective within the Viewfield Bakken resource play. This is the Company's second unit to become effective within the play and the sixth unit that Crescent Point has implemented overall. Full unitization allows for accelerated waterflood development and is expected to help manage reservoir pressure in a larger portion of the pool.

In the Uinta Basin, the Company advanced its Castle Peak one-mile horizontal program with increased tonnage per stage of completion and two-mile extended laterals. Initial production results from both programs are strong with 30-day rates upward of 1,000 boe/d. Crescent Point's current one-mile type curve generates initial 30-day rates of 620 boe/d.

The Company's 2017 Uinta Basin program also incorporates the delineation of new zones, including the Wasatch and Uteland Butte. Crescent Point's recent one-mile horizontal well in the Wasatch zone is currently flowing at approximately 2,000 boe/d with an initial 30-day rate of approximately 1,700 boe/d. This horizontal well is among the best the Company has drilled within the basin.

Crescent Point continues to monitor these results as it optimizes its completions process in the Uinta Basin and expects to update its horizontal inventory toward the end of the year. The Company is also pleased to report that as part of its environmental initiatives, it has nearly eliminated the use of fresh water in its current completions process in the basin. Economics in the Uinta Basin remain strong with realized pricing, including transportation costs, above 90 percent of WTI based on spot differentials.

DISPOSITIONS UPDATE

Crescent Point is currently marketing or in negotiations to dispose of certain non-core assets with an aggregate value of approximately $180 million and expects to transact on the majority of these sales during the second half of 2017. The Company also plans to market an additional asset package of similar value later this year, with proceeds to be redeployed toward debt reduction or additional growth opportunities. During second quarter, Crescent Point completed its previously announced disposition of non-operated conventional assets in Manitoba for $93.2 million.

During second quarter, the Company completed two Uinta Basin acquisitions to top up and consolidate approximately 80,000 net acres of undeveloped land. Total cash consideration was US$72.5 million and includes 1,700 boe/d of production.

"We remain focused on internally funding acquisitions through non-core asset sales," said Saxberg. "Proceeds from these dispositions increase our financial flexibility as we execute our organic growth strategy."

Crescent Point believes the acquired Uinta Basin lands to be highly prospective based on extensive geological mapping. These lands provide the Company the opportunity to identify additional horizontal locations and come with operating control of lands in a new area on the western portion of the basin. Crescent Point's current land position in Uinta is approximately 287,000 net acres, an increase of approximately 66 percent since its initial entry in late 2012.

2017 GUIDANCE

The Company's guidance for 2017 is as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Production Prior Revised Oil and NGLs (bbls/d) 154,000 157,500 Natural gas (mcf/d) 108,000 102,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total average annual production (boe/d) 172,000 174,500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exit production (boe/d) 183,000 183,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital expenditures (1) Drilling and development ($millions) $1,290 $160 Facilities and seismic ($millions) $1,290 $160 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total ($millions) $1,450 $1,450 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) The projection of capital expenditures excludes property and land acquisitions, which are separately considered and evaluated.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Scott Saxberg President and Chief Executive Officer July 27, 2017

The Company's unaudited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml and on Crescent Point's website at www.crescentpointenergy.com.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months Six months ended June 30 ended June 30 -------------------------------------------- (Cdn$ millions except per share and per boe amounts) 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial Cash flow from operating activities 415.9 427.5 832.1 755.6 Funds flow from operations (1) 418.0 404.4 845.1 782.4 Per share (2) 0.77 0.79 1.55 1.54 Net income (loss) 83.6 (226.1) 203.0 (313.6) Per share (2) 0.15 (0.45) 0.37 (0.62) Adjusted net earnings from operations (1) 39.5 15.1 101.4 9.9 Per share (1) (2) 0.07 0.03 0.19 0.02 Dividends declared 49.4 46.0 98.8 163.9 Per share (2) 0.09 0.09 0.18 0.32 Payout ratio (%) (1) 12 11 12 21 Net debt (1) 3,963.4 4,038.7 3,963.4 4,038.7 Net debt to funds flow from operations (1) (3) 2.4 2.3 2.4 2.3 Climate change initiatives and asset retirement (4) 8.2 3.2 17.5 14.0 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 544.9 506.3 544.7 506.0 Diluted 546.1 509.1 546.5 508.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating Average daily production Crude oil (bbls/d) 140,878 132,730 140,095 138,351 NGLs (bbls/d) 17,658 16,870 17,361 16,822 Natural gas (mcf/d) 102,471 105,709 102,133 105,340 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total (boe/d) 175,615 167,218 174,478 172,730 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average selling prices (5) Crude oil ($/bbl) 58.09 50.31 58.55 43.00 NGLs ($/bbl) 25.28 14.18 25.24 11.34 Natural gas ($/mcf) 3.03 1.72 3.04 1.88 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total ($/boe) 50.92 42.45 51.30 36.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Netback ($/boe) Oil and gas sales 50.92 42.45 51.30 36.69 Royalties (7.59) (5.79) (7.44) (5.10) Operating expenses (12.85) (10.88) (12.38) (10.53) Transportation expenses (2.19) (2.18) (2.15) (2.20) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Netback before hedging 28.29 23.60 29.33 18.86 Realized gain on derivatives 1.45 7.62 1.08 10.44 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Netback (1) 29.74 31.22 30.41 29.30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Expenditures Capital acquisitions (net) (6) 33.0 (0.3) 170.5 8.3 Development capital expenditures (4) Drilling and development 230.2 51.4 695.7 320.6 Facilities and seismic 34.1 24.7 87.9 67.8 Land 30.3 4.1 43.1 13.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 294.6 80.2 826.7 402.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Funds flow from operations, adjusted net earnings from operations, payout ratio, net debt, net debt to funds flow from operations and netback as presented do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. (2) The per share amounts (with the exception of dividends per share) are the per share - diluted amounts. (3) Net debt to funds flow from operations is calculated as the period end net debt divided by the sum of funds flow from operations for the trailing four quarters. (4) Climate change initiatives and asset retirement includes environmental emission reduction expenditures, which are also included in development capital expenditures in the table above. (5) The average selling prices reported are before realized derivatives. (6) Capital acquisitions represent total consideration for the transactions, including long-term debt and working capital assumed, and exclude transaction costs.

