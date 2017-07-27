

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) released a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $206 million, or $0.85 per share. This was higher than $126 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $2.62 billion. This was up from $2.54 billion last year.



Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $206 Mln. vs. $126 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 63.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 60.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q2): $2.62 Bln vs. $2.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.1%



