

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Industrial gas maker Praxair Inc. (PX) Thursday said it expects third-quarter earnings per share in the range of $1.40 to $1.46, excluding transaction costs related to the potential merger.



For full-year 2017, Praxair now expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.63 to $5.75. On a reported basis, earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $5.56 to $5.68.



The company previously expected full-year adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.55 to $5.80 and reported earnings per share in the range of $5.53 to $5.78.



This is compared to fiscal 2016 earnings per share of $5.21, and adjusted earnings of $5.48.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Angel said, 'Looking ahead, we are taking a more measured view as we do not anticipate significant underlying economic improvement in the second half of the year. In the U.S., aggregate customer demand has yet to match recent economic expectations and South America, specifically Brazil, continues to face political challenges that undermine the economy.'



The company expects Europe to remain stable, Asia to moderately grow and new project start-ups to contribute towards the latter part of the year.



Separately, Praxair said its Board has declared a quarterly dividend of 78.75 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on September 15, to shareholders of record on September 8.



