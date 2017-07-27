High-Tech Bridge, a leading web security company, today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the July 2017 Gartner reports "Hype Cycle for Application Services, 2017", "Hype Cycle for Cloud Security, 2017" and "Hype Cycle for Midsize Enterprises, 2017". High-Tech Bridge's Application Security Testing Platform ImmuniWeb was named in the Application Security as a Service category. High-Tech Bridge was also recently named a Cool Vendor in Gartner's May 2017 research "Cool Vendors in Security for Midsize Enterprise 2017".

"Gartner client inquiry indicates that many organizations opt for ASTaaS (Application Security as a Service) due to the complexity often associated with operating on-premises application security tools often combined with a shortage of application security specialists… Application security as a service offers many benefits to enterprises as a way to reduce upfront costs and to augment limited internal resources."

Ilia Kolochenko, High-Tech Bridge's CEO and Founder, says: "We are honored to be mentioned among the industry leaders of one of the most mature trends on the application security market. At High-Tech Bridge, our security engineers and machine learning experts are committed to delivering value to our customers by continuous research and perfection of our technologies. Many exciting announcements are coming this year, please stay tuned."

High-Tech Bridge has recently announced availability of IAST technology to reinforce existing DAST and SAST capacities for both web and mobile applications.

About High-Tech Bridge

In strategic partnership with PwC, High-Tech Bridge's application security testing platform ImmuniWeb allows companies and financial institutions to monitor, detect, mitigate and prevent risks and threats to their web and mobile applications in a simple and cost-effective manner. ImmuniWeb leverages a hybrid security testing approach and machine learning technology for intelligent automation of web vulnerability scanning, significantly reducing human time required for advanced web security testing. Complemented by human intelligence, it detects the most sophisticated web application vulnerabilities and contractually guarantees zero false-positives. High-Tech Bridge is an SC Awards Europe 2017 winner.

