Urology Devices Global Market: Forecast to 2023 - Soaring Urology Device Cost & Stringent Regulations Guiding Urology Manufacturers

The "Urology Devices Global Market: Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Urology Devices Global Market is expected to reach $33,966.5 million by 2023 growing at mid single digit CAGR.

The emerging trend in urological surgical procedures is the preference for use of minimally invasive devices due to advantages such as fewer incisions, faster recovery rate and less hospital stays compared to open surgical intervention. Present trend in this market is development and usage of next-generation urology devices like laser and robotic assisted devices to make surgical procedure even more simpler with better outcomes like greater precision and accuracy, visualization of intricate surgical sites and quick rehabilitation.

However various factors like patient safety risks due to chances of infection and other complications while using urology devices, lack of skilled professionals in handling urology devices limits the growth of Urology devices global market. The threats for the urology devices market include soaring urology device cost and stringent regulations guiding urology manufacturers.

Urology devices market is segmented on the basis of products, applications, end-users and geography. Products are further segmented into Urinary Endoscopes, Dialysis devices, Urodynamic systems, Stone management devices, Benign prostate hyperplasia devices, Incontinence care devices, urinary catheters, and Intrauterine devices. Applications are segmented into kidney disease, urinary stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia, urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapsed, urological cancer, erectile dysfunction and others (interstitial cystitis). End-users are further classified into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home healthcare and others (dialysis centers and kidney care centers).

The urology devices global market is a highly competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis



4 Urology Devices Global Market, by Products



5 Urology Devices Global Market, by Applications



6 Urology Devices Global Market, by End-Users



7 Urology Devices Global Market, by Geography



8 Company Developments



9 Company Profiles



